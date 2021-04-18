Groom crushed to death two hours to wedding in Nasarawa | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Groom crushed to death two hours to wedding in Nasarawa
A would-be groom simply identified as John Abugu was on Saturday crushed to death by a Toyota Hilux van at Ikyangedu in Keana local government area of Nasarawa State.
The young man was crushed to death just two hours to his wedding.
Abugu, who was on a motorcycle to pick up his wedding suit from a dry cleaner, was reportedly hit by the vehicle and died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday.
The deceased close friend, Julius Abugu, who rode on the same bike with him but survived the accident, said the vehicle hit them at about 8:30 a.m. on the fateful day while the wedding was scheduled for 10:00 a.m.
He said the duo were knocked down by the vehicle while trying to cross the road with the motorbike.
Julius said: “I can’t really explain how the whole event turned out that way. John was full of life and we were together going up and down to see that the arrangement was in order.
“He really looked forward to the wedding. He was so happy that he was going to get married that day. He was busy the previous day receiving his friends who were coming from long distances.
READ ALSO: Bridegroom, 3 others killed on eve of wedding as robbers storm Ekiti bank
“We went to see the drycleaner the previous day. But because there was no light, he could not iron the suit. But he assured that once there was light in the night, he would do it for us to pick it up early in the morning the next day, and that was what we did.
“When he wanted to go to the dry cleaner, I insisted that I would ride the motorcycle but he said I shouldn’t worry, that he would ride.
“He was actually telling me about one of his friends whom he was expecting that morning to use his car to convey them to the church for the wedding and after the wedding.
“Due to the excitement in him, he didn’t look at both sides of the road before entering the highway where the Hilux hit the two of us.
“We both sustained injuries but he was more affected, and we were rushed to the hospital immediately.
“Even at the hospital, we were being treated together. But later, his situation worsened as he was bleeding from his ears, eyes and nose, before giving up the ghost.”
