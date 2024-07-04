Group petitions EFCC, ICPC over alleged N423bn allegedly misappropriated by El-Rufai

A Kaduna-based civil society organization, the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG), has petitioned Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies over allegations of financial impropriety by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his administration.

The petition, addressed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), accuses El-Rufai and other officials of misappropriating N423 billion ($970 million) during his eight-year tenure.

The KCWGG chairman, Comrade Victor Duniya, during a press conference, on Wednesday, called for a swift investigation into the alleged mismanagement, embezzlement, and other unlawful financial activities.

Duniya further criticized El-Rufai’s recent lawsuit against the Kaduna State House of Assembly, which is investigating the governor’s finances. Duniya claims the lawsuit was a “delay tactic” to obstruct the investigation.

“It is just a delay tactic because justice delayed is justice denied.”

“But we will continue to voice out our protest to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done. It is unfortunate that El-Rufai that never obeyed Court order as governor, he is now running to the same court to seek protection”.

“Yesterday, the 2nd of July 2024, we officially lodged petitions at the headquarters of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the zonal office of Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Kaduna against the former governor of Kaduna state Mal. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and many members of his administration that the Kaduna State House of Assembly Ad-hoc report on sourcing and usage of domestic loans from 29th May 2015 to 29th May 2003 indicted,” Duniya claimed.

El-Rufai has not yet publicly responded to the KCWGG’s petition. However, his previous lawsuit against the State Assembly suggests he may contest the allegations. It is important to note that these are just accusations at this stage, and neither El-Rufai nor any of his officials have been charged with a crime.

