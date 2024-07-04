SocialMediaTrends: ‘You are lying sir,’ Nigerians disagree with Dogara over salary as Speaker

Social media users have labelled former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, a liar following his claims that his monthly salary as a Speaker was N400,000, while he received a total allowance of N25 million during his tenure.

Dogara who made the revelation on Wednesday at a two-day open week public engagement organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja, said there was a misconception on the perceived huge salaries and allowances drawn by members of the National Assembly as it gives a negative image, leading to them being called thieves at public events.

He added that it was important Nigerians allow their representatives to work and limit the financial demands on them.

“While I was Speaker my salary was N400,000 and my total allowance was N25m,” Dogara said.

“I told my accountant to open a separate account for the allowances and I never for once took any money out of that account everything that came into that account was used to cater for the needs of constituents.

“My accountant complained of the level of demand on the account and I told him if the money there is finished, borrow, and when money comes it you return to were you had taken money from.

“I am saying this so Nigerians will give their legislatures breathing space and know that the narrative is not true about members’ pay.”

But his revelation was not met taken by some Netizens who believe Dogara did not say the truth.

Don Emile who fired the first salvo on Facebook, said:

“With due respect sir, you are lying and you know it. Many of your former colleagues have come out with different figures as their salaries and even for ordinary members, it is more than 400k. This is pure lamba.”

Salisu Hong said:

“This is a big lie; even floor members at green chamber earns more than 25M monthly. Members of State Assembly take more than 400k as basic salary and allowances for Speaker for State Assembly is N25 to N30m. So is he saying that State Assembly members earn more than House of Representatives members?

Chinedu Joseph wrote:

“These people are just joking and mocking Nigerians. He wants us to believe this junks he’s saying. Why are they spending billions to occupy that position when they’re earning N25m & 400k?

“I don’t believe this lie, they’re just mocking the citizens,when Nigerians will come for them,there won’t be sympathy ooo!!!”

Akpa Eze Clinton said:

“Can we now see that Tribe, Religion and Ethnicity are not our problems in this Country but our problems are these Politicians and Judiciary.

“When they want to increase their Allowances, they will go to Churches, Mosques and Market places to preach Religious, Tribal and Ethnic discord to our Youths. While the Youths are busy Fighting and Insulting each other, the Politicians will sneak out and continue increasing their Wages and Allowance at the Youths detriment.”

X users were not also left out.

@SanmiAdekola had this to say: “Officially, this represented your monthly take home. However, how about under dealings from oversight functions, frivolous projects and inflated awards?”

Officially, this represented your monthly take home. However, how about under dealings from oversight functions, frivolous projects and inflated awards? — Bibire (@sanmiadekola) July 3, 2024

@AjagunSegun said:

“Why does Nigeria need 109 senators and 360 National Assembly members?

“All they ever do is become a rubber stamp for (the) President… extravagant lifestyle, pad the budget, and enact laws that have no positive impact on average citizens.

