Politics
Edo APC challenges Obaseki, Ighodalo to popularity duel in Benin
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has issued a challenge to Governor Godwin Obaseki, daring him to engage in a popularity contest by taking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, around Benin City and other parts of the state.
The call came during the inauguration of the local government and ward campaign councils of the Oredo Local Government Area on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, Dennis Idahosa, the deputy governorship candidate of the APC, emphasized that a new APC government would build upon the achievements of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, focusing on flood control, education infrastructure, security, and respect for traditional institutions.
READ ALSO:Edo APC defends Shaibu, slams PDP over ‘irritating’ resignation call
Idahosa stated, “We challenge Obaseki to walk the streets with Asue Ighodalo and see the people’s response. If Obaseki doesn’t wear a helmet, he’ll come back bleeding because he is disconnected from the people.”
Reacting to the challenge, Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director Media and Publicity of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, defended Ighodalo’s independent campaign efforts, affirming his popularity and unique approach to governance.
“We have consistently maintained that Governor Obaseki is not on the ballot. Asue Ighodalo is his own man with his own vision and leadership style,” Martins affirmed.
The political atmosphere in Edo State remains charged as campaigns intensify ahead of the forthcoming elections.
