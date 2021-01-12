Growing incompetence of leaders fast turning Nigeria into a failed state —CSO

A group, the Coalition of Civil Society on Good Governance (CCSG), has lamented that growing incompetence of the nation’s leaders was fast turning the country into a failed state.

The group therefore called on Nigerians to elect a competent person as president in 2023.

Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob and Secretary, Comrade Dahiru Al-Mustapha stated this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, calling on citizens to start discussions on the 2023 presidency.

According to Okpanachi, integrity was not enough when it comes to leadership, adding that Nigerians should rather look out for competence.

Read also: Nigeria won’t become a failed state —Lai Mohammed

He said: “Having integrity without competence is just like having an aim without a target. Of what importance is integrity if a man has no competence to meet the yearnings of the people?

“It is imperative at this point to note that Nigeria has been drawn back by leadership and economic quagmire which emanate from lack of capacity and knowledge of political and economic affairs, a situation that has returned Nigeria from its glorious days to almost a failed economy.

“Insecurity has marred our progress in terms of investments, recession a recurring song and corruption has returned to the centre stage of our daily living. Our once flourishing tourist sites have become moribund monuments of ghosts and shadows of their original form.

“Project #TheNextPresident is convened to generate a discourse on the quality that will guide us towards electing the next president. This is a project that will cross party lines, ethnic and regional lines as we intend to continue the discourse until we are able to achieve our desired aim of getting a competent hand to run the economy and return it back to its glorious days in the comity of nations”.

Join the conversation

Opinions