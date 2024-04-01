Gunmen reportedly abduct students in Delta

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly kidnapped a group of students along the East-West in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State on Friday.

The students who were in a Sienna bus were returning from Calabar, Cross River State, when they were waylaid by the hoodlums at the Evwreni axis of the highway.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Edafe Bright, in a message to journalists on Monday said the command was not aware of the incident.

