Hackers’ group, #Anonymous, backs #EndSARS, allegedly hacks police website, Buhari’s system

An international group of hacktivists, Anonymous, has expressed their support for EndSARS protests rocking Nigeria.

The controversial group, known for hacking and revealing sensitive information about government activities, claimed it had hacked the website of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police unit as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s system.

The group, which stated this in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, @YourAnonNews, made some revelation about the activities of SARS and threatened President Buhari.

On its revelation on SARS which it tweeted on Tuesday, it said, “#SARS special police force unit in Nigeria kills innocents. Today 20 more people lost their lives including anons. #Nigeria gov oppression and killings should stop.

“We are #Anonymous.

Expect us. #OpNigeria engaged.

#AnonDown”.

It further released names, addresses, phone numbers and bank account details of people it said were SARS operatives.

The tweet on Buhari which it posted on Thursday morning read, “The only thing weaker than @mbuhari’s computer security is his self esteem and self worth. No President of any nation should have the time to concern themselves with ‘sodomy.’

“We’re fairly confident that #anonymous is about to have an orgy with @mbuhari, which he’s absolutely going to hate because, guys or gals, we’re all raging…. #EndSARS #EndSWAT

“‘…..(unprintable)’ really kind of fits ⁨@MBuhari⁩ in a different way. But, we’re sure this will make him even more uncomfortable. What a derp. ⁨#EndSARS⁩ ⁨#EndSWAT⁩”.

Protests in Nigeria calling for end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings have continued to gather momentum both at home and abroad.

The government has since Sunday disbanded SARS and on Tuesday replaced it with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

But the protesters, who would not have any of those two, are demanding for a total reform of the Nigerian Police.

