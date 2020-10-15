ENDSARS PROTEST: Nigerian Army vows to deal with ‘anti-democratic forces’

The Nigerian Army has vowed to deal decisively with every undemocratic elements as the #ENDSARS protests continued across the country, pledging to fully support the nation’s civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order.

According to the Army Headquarters in a statement on Wednesday night, troops are ready to deal with any untoward situation decisively, directing all it’s officers and soldiers, never to be distracted by those it called ‘anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity’.

The statement signed by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, reads: “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the Nigerian Army reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.

“All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

