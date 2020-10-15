‘Uncle use to show me man and woman sleeping together’, 13-yr-old says of aunt’s husband who defiled her

A 13-year-old girl has narrated how her aunt’s husband, one Charles Ekwe allegedly defiled her, revealing that the 48-year-old used to show her porn videos on his phone.

Ekwe, a resident of 1B, Surulere Street, Ojo, Lagos, was apprehended by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command on Monday.

In a statement on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs. Kehinde Bada-Okoli, the NSCDC claimed the suspect started abusing his victim before the COVID-19 lockdown but was scared to report to her aunty.

Bada-Okoli further stated that the victim, confirmed that the suspect, whom she fondly called Daddy, started assaulting her sexually early in the year.

“Uncle Ekwe touches me when my aunty leaves the house and also at his shop where he trades.

“He used to show me man and woman sleeping together on his phone.

“Uncle threatened to kill me if I tell anybody,” the statement quoted the victim as saying.

The NSCDC spokesperson further disclosed that the victim said she had lost count of the number of times the assault occurred.

The victim’s aunty, Mrs Blessing Ekwe, also confirmed that the victim had been living with them for the past four years.

“My niece relocated to live with us in Lagos after her father died.

“However, I noticed something was wrong three weeks ago, which prompted me to interrogate the girl.

“She opened up by telling me that my husband had been sexually abusing her.

“I then took her for medical examination and it was confirmed that she had been defiled,” she said.

According to her, the suspect denied having sex with the girl, but, however, confessed to have fondled with her genitals and made her watch pornography on his phone.

