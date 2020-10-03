Police arrests man for alleged defilement in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State police command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that Afuape was arrested after the victim’s aunt reported the matter at Ayetoro divisional headquarters.

He said the woman told the police that she came back from work on September 30 and discovered that her niece had been sexually abused by the suspect who lives in the same neighborhood with them.

Oyeyemi said: “The victim said she was alone in the house when the suspect came at about 1:30 p.m. and claimed that he was sent by the aunt to come and service her generator.

“It was on that excuse that he was allowed to gain entrance into the apartment. But when he got inside the apartment, he forcefully dragged the victim to her aunt’s bedroom where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect took to flight immediately after the incident consequent upon which the DPO Ayetoro Division, CSP Mobolaji Jimoh, directed his detectives to go after him and bring him to justice.

“The efforts of the operatives paid off on Friday, October 2, 2020, when the suspect’s hideout was located and he was promptly arrested. He has made a confessional statement admitting that he actually committed the crime.

“The victim was taken to the general hospital where it was medically confirmed that the victim’s virginity had been broken.”

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

