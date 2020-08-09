Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling, impregnating two sisters in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the Founder and General Overseer of the Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta, Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, for allegedly defiling and impregnating two underage sisters.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the prophet was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims, who reported the matter at Lafenwa Police Station.

He said: “The woman said she fell sick sometimes in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

“The pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

“Since then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 years and 13 years of age.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

“Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2 million cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.

“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church but the place has been deserted.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested at about 5:00 a.m. on August 6.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations leveled against him and that it was the reason why he ran away when he heard that police are looking for him”.

“Items recovered from his home included assorted dangerous charms.”

