Suspected thugs attack EndSARS protesters in Lagos (Video)

Some suspected thugs on Thursday attack residents involved in the #EndSARS protests in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

In a 38 seconds video that surfaced online, a number of the suspected thugs were seen brandishing cutlasses, knives, and other weapons in a bid to scare protesters.

Read also: Hackers’ group, #Anonymous, backs #EndSARS, allegedly hacks police website, Buhari’s system

In the video observed by RipplesNigeria, a man was seen climbing through a window inside a BRT bus for safety.

VIDEO UPDATE: Heavily armed and aggressive thugs attacking youths at Alausa protest ground #EndSWAT#EndPoliceBrutality#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/iZZT42iexw — Inside Mainland (@InsideMainland) October 15, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions