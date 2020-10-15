Suspected thugs attack EndSARS protesters in Lagos (Video)

Some suspected thugs on Thursday attack residents involved in the #EndSARS protests in Ikeja area of Lagos State.
In a 38 seconds video that surfaced online, a number of the suspected thugs were seen brandishing cutlasses, knives, and other weapons in a bid to scare protesters.
In the video observed by RipplesNigeria, a man was seen climbing through a window inside a BRT bus for safety.
VIDEO UPDATE: Heavily armed and aggressive thugs attacking youths at Alausa protest ground #EndSWAT#EndPoliceBrutality#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/iZZT42iexw
— Inside Mainland (@InsideMainland) October 15, 2020
