Suspected thugs attack EndSARS protesters in Lagos (Video)

October 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Some suspected thugs on Thursday attack residents involved in the #EndSARS protests in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

In a 38 seconds video that surfaced online, a number of the suspected thugs were seen brandishing cutlasses, knives, and other weapons in a bid to scare protesters.

In the video observed by RipplesNigeria, a man was seen climbing through a window inside a BRT bus for safety.

 

