NSCDC nabs suspected suppliers of fuel to Boko Haram

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded suspected persons supplying fuel to Boko-Harm in parts of Borno and Adamawa states.

The suspects were reportedly caught at Watsila village in Baza district of Michika local government in Adamawa ferrying jars of fuel on motorcycles to hinterlands believed to be hideouts of insurgents.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Borno State, Ibrahim Abdullahi made this known to journalists at a press conference.

He said the suspects were nabbed at Tur filling station “after they had filled their jars, and were about to embark on their journey to the point of supply to the insurgents.”

However, the suspects denied the allegations.

“The NSCDC in Borno have observed an increase in attacks and criminality in the recent times and have surveillance and in the process, we were able to apprehend some suspected criminals including fuel suppliers to Boko Haram insurgents,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“The suspects were arrested on 12 September 2020 at about 11 am,” he said.

“Our men who they tried to bribe with the sum of N300,000 recovered 34 units of 25 litres jerricans all loaded with fuel totalling about 880 litres of PMS. The jerricans were concealed inside some sacks and loaded on three motorcycles meant to be transported to Watsila general area of Baza District.”

