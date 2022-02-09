Metro
Hisbah Board destroys 3.8m bottles of beer in Kano
The Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 3.8 million bottles of beer in the state in the last two months.
The Board’s Commander-General, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, who stated this while supervising the destruction of seized beer at Tudun Kalebawa, Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state on Wednesday, said the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, approved the confiscation and destruction of alcoholic drinks in the state.
Ibn-Sina added that the state was winning the fight against drug abuse, intoxicants and all other social vices.
He said: “In the past two months, the board has confiscated and destroyed over 3.8 million bottles of assorted beer.
Why we confiscated 1,906 bottles of alcoholic drinks and arrested s3x workers —Jigawa Hisbah
“The state government and the Governor, His Excellency Abdullahi Unar Ganduje, gave approval for the seized alcohol to be destroyed.
“This paved the way for the board to secure a court order from the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kano, to damage all the seized beer in its custody.
“The sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic substances are prohibited in the state.”
