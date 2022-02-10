Ogun reads riot act to religious organizations over noise pollution

Ogun state government has read the riot act to religious organizations and relaxation centres in the state over noise pollution.

On Tuesday, the state ministry of environment took a tour to the Sango Otta area and its environs, warning religious houses and relaxation centres to desist from any act that could cause noise pollution in their areas of operation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Hon. Farouk Akintunde, who led the tour maintained that the state government would not condone infringements on the rights of citizens, stating that every religious house must operate in compliance with the laws of the state.

He enjoined residents to lodge complaints of noise pollution to the Ministry promising a swift response to such complaints.

“Religious organisations within residential areas should maintain 60-degree decibel noise level during the day and 40-degree decibel at night, organisation that defiles this rule will be prosecuted accordingly”, he warned.

Akintunde while addressing the founder of a church who had been served an abatement notice on the ground of noise pollution, pointed out that noise pollution could cause high blood pressure, hearing loss, mental health disorder and deprive residents of sound sleep, among others.

