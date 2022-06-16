House of Reps member, Shina Peller, dumps APC

A member of the House of Representatives from Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Shina Peller, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to chairman of APC in Ward 9, Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Peller said he took the decision after consultations with his people.

The lawmaker lost the bid to clinch the APC Senatorial ticket in Oyo North last month.

He was however silent on his next political destination.

The letter read: “I write to formally inform you of the renouncement of my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I took this decision after due consultation with my people from the Oke Ogun region and beyond who feel humiliated by the undemocratic acts and decisions of some gladiators within Oyo State APC.

“President Muhammadu Buhari preached bottom-to-top approach driven APC, but the undemocratic conduct of some party chieftains particularly in Oyo State has shown that the people from the grassroots and the youth will continue to be at the mercy of the few at the top, who impose their preferred candidate against the wish of the people, as recently witnessed in Oyo North Senatorial District where I belong.

“My people have therefore decided that we withdraw our membership of the APC, and I totally align with them as I delved into politics, not for a selfish reason but for the overall interest of Nigerian youths and the people of Oke Ogun. So. I hereby renounce my membership of the APC.

“Thank you so much.”

