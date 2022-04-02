How I overcame the shock of my son’s death – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday revealed how he overcame the grief over the death of his son, Dare, last year.

Adeboye’s son died in May 2021.

The cleric, who addressed the congregation during the church’s April 2022 Holy Ghost Service at its campground along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye recalled a message he got from a spiritual daughter while grieving over his son’s death.

Speaking on the theme: “Signs and Wonders,” he said children are proof that God is a Miracle Worker, a Covenant-Keeper, a Burden-Bearer and the Defence of the Defenceless.

He said: “When I lost my son last year, then I was deeply in sorrow, I got a text from one of my daughters that suddenly turned the tide.

“What she wrote was simply this: ‘Daddy, let God carry you.”

