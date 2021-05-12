Pastor Adeboye cried as he watched video of Igboho mocking him over his son's death —Afenifere chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

News
Pastor Adeboye cried as he watched video of Igboho mocking him over his son’s death —Afenifere chieftain
Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has disclosed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, cried when he played the video of the Yoruba warlord, Sunday Igboho hurling insults at him, after the death of his son.
According to Adejumo, the cleric played the video to visitors that came for a condolence visit, who were also moved to tears as they watched the video.
Recall that Ripples Nigeria reported that Igboho, made a Facebook live video while cursing the cleric who is currently mourning the death of his son, saying his son died because his father does not support the clamour for the Yoruba nation.
Igboho had rained curses on Adeboye and other Yoruba leaders who do not support his cause, saying God would continue to kill children, wives, and families of any Yoruba leader, be it a man of God or otherwise, who does not support his secession agenda.
However, following a backlash from Nigerians on social media, Igboho, in another post on Facebook on Sunday, recanted his words, saying he was misquoted.
But Adejumo in a statement on Wednesday said Pastor Adeboye had been supporting the Yoruba Nation agitation, contrary to Igboho’s claim that the cleric had not been supporting the secession plans of some Yoruba people, and maintained that Igboho shouldn’t have attacked such a respectable figure.
He described Igboho’s action as disrespectful to important people in Yoruba land, saying it was a disservice to the agitation for Yoruba liberation.
The statement read, “This evening, I accompanied Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, who also had with him, Kabiesi Ọba Diipo Olaitan and Barrister Sola Ebiseni, on a condolence visit to Pastor Adeboye regarding the passing of his son.
“A man of great faith is Pastor Adeboye. The sour point was the Igboho video in which Sunday made an unsavoury reference to Pastor Adeboye’s son’s death. Pastor Adeboye himself referred to it and the video was played back for us all to see. The leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was close to tears.
“Now, I must say this, today is the 3rd time of my meeting with Pastor Adeboye in less than one year and the second time with Pa Ayo Adebanjo. I can categorically say that Pastor Adeboye is totally behind the Yorùbá cause. A great disservice is to insult, mock and or disrespect, misrepresent this great man of God, a proud Yoruba man that has been supporting all our efforts for a while now!
“Once again, the idea of rushing to destroy our best assets in the untoward, untutored ignoble manner of late, abusing, cursing, demeaning our elders, leaders can only serve one purpose: Losing all the gains of years of hard work — prolonging our days of slavery, annoying God to the point of 40 days becoming 40 years!!!
READ ALSO:Sunday Igboho mocks, curses Pastor Adeboye over son’s death in new video
“What is the logic in running the very people who have the leverage to lead us out of slavery, like Moses did, down? Sheer ignorance! Moses never raised a sword, instead, he raised his staff. (Chukwuemeka) Ojukwu fired many guns and mortars, and his people still lost.
“No one wants the Yorùbá out of Nigeria more than these men that have lately become the target of unwarranted abuse even by those who chose Buhari and whose antecedents are nothing to compare with the earth-shaking events that surround and define the incomparable lives of these men and leaders.
“Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a veteran of the treasonable felony saga of Papa (Obafemi) Awolowo and the 30 others who went to jail for it. Same Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who stared down at (Sani) Abacha and said, ‘I only owe you one bullet you coward, pick up your gun and shoot’.
“It saddens me therefore to see a lot of grandstanding, gaslighting, cognitive dissonance parading naked, misdirected anger remotely being made to appear as logic in a clear situation where wisdom has altogether taken shelter and all that is left is mutant presumptions, falsified perceptions, and latent pretences. Who will save the Yoruba from going into self-distrusting, self-disruptive excoriation? When we finish destroying ourselves, sooner than later, what we will become is a laughing stock of the Fulani!”
Igboho’s aide, Olayomi Koiki, had in a video asked him to commiserate with Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. However, the visibly infuriated self-acclaimed activist asked if the cleric had declared his support for the Yoruba nation.
He asked: “Has Baba supported the Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.
“Adeboye has never spoken about the Yoruba issue. Look at how huge his congregation is, why hasn’t he spoken for the Yoruba Nation? We don’t need to commiserate with him.
“God himself will judge those who have not supported us, may He continue to kill their wives and children since they don’t want us to reach our promised land.”
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Latest Tech News
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...