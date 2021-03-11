How Prince Harry inherited $13M at age of 25 | Ripples Nigeria

Prince Harry and his brother, Williams inherited the sum of $13 million each from their late mother, Princess Diane at the age of 25.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Prince Harry became eligible for his inheritance at the age of 25.

According to PageSix, the inheritance was originally around $8.9M which grew with investments and as the principle accrued interest.

Harry and his brother William, began receiving their inheritances at the age of 25, with the full amount arriving by the age of 30, and Harry took home approximately $13M.

It would be recalled that during his now-famous interview with Oprah, Harry revealed that he had been cut off financially by the royal family and they were only able to survive due to the inheritance left to him by his mother.

“I have what my mum left me and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” he said.

In August 2020, the couple bought a palatial home in Montecito, California.

