How we killed Senator Na’Allah’s son – Suspects

Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Capt. Abdulkareem Na’Allah, the eldest son of a former federal lawmaker, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, on Thursday revealed how they killed the victim.

The suspects – Bashir Muhammad (23) and Nasiru Salisu (27) – told journalists at the Kano State police command headquarters they went to the deceased’s house to steal his car.

Abdulkareem, a pilot, was murdered at his home on August 29.

Muhammad, who is the prime suspect, claimed he did not know the victim before the incident.

He said: “One day, we were passing in front of the deceased house, three of us including Nasiru, me, and Usman DanKano, when we saw a car parked inside the house.

“DanKano casually said we will come and pick the car from the house.

“The next day while it was raining, we gained access into the vicinity of the deceased residence, climbed the rooftop and removed the nails of the roofing sheets.

“When we got inside the house, Nasiru and I opened the door for Usman who held a torchlight. The light from the torch attracted the attention of the deceased and immediately he saw us, he picked something from under his bed and he started struggling with Nasiru.

“During the struggle, the deceased fell and when he fell, we used a rope for hanging clothes to tie him and he never spoke again. We picked up the car keys and left.”

On his part, Salisu, who lives in Kawo, said Mohammed tied up the victim after the struggle

“I bought 23 bags of rice with my share of the money but it was intercepted by Customs,” he stated.

The spokesman of the Kano State police command, Muhammad Jalige, said the suspects confessed they carried out the crime.

He added that they sold the vehicle for N1 million in the Niger Republic and shared the proceed.

