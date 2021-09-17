10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 17, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. I judged Buhari from outside but know better now – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday explained why he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

2. Amendment of 1999 Constitution to be completed before 2023 elections – Reps

The House of Representatives on Thursday declared its readiness to complete the amendment of the 1999 Constitution before the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. 2023: Governors renew calls for South to produce Nigeria’s next President

The Southern Governors’ Forum on Thursday renewed the call for the region to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. Read more

4. Reps slam Buhari for alleged violation of Federal Character Policy

The House of Representatives has criticised the alleged violation of the principle of Federal Character by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

5. HURIWA accuses Presidency of preemptive attacks on IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has accused the Presidency of coordinated attacks against Yoruba Nation agitators and separatists of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 16, 2021

6. Abia most expensive state to buy petrol in August, Kano cheapest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, was more expensive in Abia in the month of August, with a price disparity of five percent when compared to the national average reported in the month. Read more

7. Equity cap down by 0.14 percent as Nigeria’s capital market slips back to bearish territory

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the bearish territory following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

8. ‘I’m in good condition,’ says EFCC chairman, Bawa

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, said Thursday evening he is well and in good condition following a minor incident at a forum in Abuja. Read more

9. CAN suspends chairman in Gombe for congratulating Pantami

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suspended the chairman of its caretaker committee in Gombe State, Rev. Sunday Congo, over a congratulatory message he sent to the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. Read more

10. Southern governors declare support for collection of VAT by states

The Southern Governors’ Forum on Thursday declared support for the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by states. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions