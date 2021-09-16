Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 16, 2021
1. South-East Caucus in National Assembly to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu
The South-East Caucus in the National Assembly on Wednesday resolved to meet with the Federal Government over the current travails of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more
2. ‘Odili on EFCC’s watchlist for alleged corruption,’ Immigration tells court
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said on Wednesday the former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili; is on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) watchlist for alleged corruption. Read more
3. Kaduna Assembly impeaches majority leader
Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the House Majority Leader, Haruna Inuwa. Read more
4. Yoruba Nation group, IPOB cooperation worrisome – Presidency
The Presidency on Wednesday described as unhealthy the cooperation between the Yoruba Nation agitators and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more
5. ‘Borrowings critical for economic sustainability plan,’ APC defends Buhari govt’s N2.6tr loan request
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday defended the Federal Government’s fresh request for a foreign loan. Read more
6. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, faults Nigerian govt over failed Siemens power project
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has faulted the Federal Government for failure to execute the Siemens electricity deal almost three years after it was first announced. Read more
7. Nigerian govt approves N38.4bn for road projects in Anambra, Bayelsa, three others
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved ₦38.4 billion for the completion of road projects in five states in the country. Read more
8. Eight die as mysterious jet reportedly attacks Yobe village
At least eight persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after a mysterious jet bombarded the Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State. Read more
9. Nigerian govt to lift Twitter ban in ‘few days’ – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would lift the ban on the microblogging platform, Twitter, “in a few days.” Read more
10. UCL: Messi struggles as PSG held at Brugge; Liverpool, Man City win thrillers
Lionel Messi was kept silent in his first Champions League game for Paris Saint-Germain, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday night. Read more
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...