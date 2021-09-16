10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, September 16, 2021

🔊 Listen to Post

1. South-East Caucus in National Assembly to meet Nigerian govt on Kanu

The South-East Caucus in the National Assembly on Wednesday resolved to meet with the Federal Government over the current travails of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. ‘Odili on EFCC’s watchlist for alleged corruption,’ Immigration tells court

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said on Wednesday the former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili; is on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) watchlist for alleged corruption. Read more

3. Kaduna Assembly impeaches majority leader

Members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached the House Majority Leader, Haruna Inuwa. Read more

4. Yoruba Nation group, IPOB cooperation worrisome – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday described as unhealthy the cooperation between the Yoruba Nation agitators and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

5. ‘Borrowings critical for economic sustainability plan,’ APC defends Buhari govt’s N2.6tr loan request

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday defended the Federal Government’s fresh request for a foreign loan. Read more

6. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, faults Nigerian govt over failed Siemens power project

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has faulted the Federal Government for failure to execute the Siemens electricity deal almost three years after it was first announced. Read more

7. Nigerian govt approves N38.4bn for road projects in Anambra, Bayelsa, three others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved ₦38.4 billion for the completion of road projects in five states in the country. Read more

8. Eight die as mysterious jet reportedly attacks Yobe village

At least eight persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after a mysterious jet bombarded the Buhari village in Yunusari local government area of Yobe State. Read more

9. Nigerian govt to lift Twitter ban in ‘few days’ – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would lift the ban on the microblogging platform, Twitter, “in a few days.” Read more

10. UCL: Messi struggles as PSG held at Brugge; Liverpool, Man City win thrillers

Lionel Messi was kept silent in his first Champions League game for Paris Saint-Germain, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge on Wednesday night. Read more

