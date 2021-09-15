Yoruba Nation group, IPOB cooperation worrisome – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday described as unhealthy the cooperation between the Yoruba Nation agitators and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Presidency was reacting to the ongoing protest by the Yoruba Nation group, IPOB and others at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In one their rallies, the groups said Nigeria had failed irredeemably and urged the UN to intervene and prevent a refugee crisis in the country.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu,the Presidency said Yoruba Nation agitators would be judged by the company they keep.

The statement read: “It was, however shocking, to see Yoruba Nation advocates yesterday (Tuesday) unequivocally throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“IPOB is a designated terrorist organisation. It has now publicly revealed a 50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.

“It regularly murders security services and innocent civilians, with a significant uptick of violent attacks this year. And it is currently attempting to hold Nigerian states hostage with orders to stay at home under threat of terror.

“Without doubt, Nigerians and the entire world will judge Yoruba Nation by the company it keeps.

“No one can take seriously this organisation if it continues its IPOB association. When their allies systematically trample human rights, it raises sober questions about their claims to uphold the values of the UN.

“The cooperation is a worrying development, once parsed with Yoruba Nation’s increasingly violent rallies in Nigeria.

“Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.”

