IPOB, other secessionist groups not different from Boko Haram in orientation – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday slammed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist groups in Nigeria and compared them to the Boko Haram sect wreaking havoc in the Northern part of the country.

Gbajabiamila, who addressed the lawmakers during the plenary, the majority of the members of the secessionist groups are intolerant of dissenting opinions.

This, according to him, makes them no different from the terrorist groups in the North.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila denies reports of plans to take over from Sanwo-Olu

The speaker said: “In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as secessionist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives, and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and against the state.”

“Their refusal to engage in debate or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP.”

Join the conversation

Opinions