Politics
IPOB, other secessionist groups not different from Boko Haram in orientation – Gbajabiamila
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday slammed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist groups in Nigeria and compared them to the Boko Haram sect wreaking havoc in the Northern part of the country.
Gbajabiamila, who addressed the lawmakers during the plenary, the majority of the members of the secessionist groups are intolerant of dissenting opinions.
This, according to him, makes them no different from the terrorist groups in the North.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila denies reports of plans to take over from Sanwo-Olu
The speaker said: “In the South of Nigeria, East and West, miscreants and criminals masquerading as secessionist activists have emerged to wreak havoc, take lives, and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and against the state.”
“Their refusal to engage in debate or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...