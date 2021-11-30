HURIWA challenges Garba Shehu to travel without security details, after he claimed Buhari doing well on security

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over his statement that the level of insecurity in the country has resuced.

Shehu had said President Muhammadu Buhari should be lauded for this state of affairs.

However, the HURIWA via a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, told the Presidential aide to stop being disrespectful to the victims of bandits and terrorists in the past six years.

The reprimand followed a challenge by HURIWA requesting Shehu to travel the length and breadth of the country without security details, with a view to highlighting the inherent danger.

Onwubiko said, “It would appear that Mr. Garba Shehu is mistaking our challenge, made out of altruism and patriotism, to mean we had ‘betted’ out or fixed some amount of money to be paid to him should he take up our challenge.

“We made our challenge based on empirical evidence that insecurity is still rife and that unless killers are brought to trial and published, which is not the case now, we can’t say that government is successful with the fight against mass killings.”

