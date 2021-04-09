Husband of Queen Elisabeth, Prince Philip, dies at 99 | Ripples Nigeria

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Prince Philip, husband of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II.

He was aged 99 years old.

Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Elizabeth were married for 74 years, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

