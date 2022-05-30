‘I am not going back on my word,’ Wike assures Atiku of support in 2023 presidential election

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday promised to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar won the presidential ticket after defeating Wike and 12 other aspirants in last Saturday’s presidential primary in Abuja.

He polled 371 votes to brush off the challenge of the Rivers State governor who garnered 237 votes.

In his address before the commencement of voting at the convention, Wike promised to support whoever emerged the PDP candidate at the primary election.

READ ALSO: 2023: Wike dismisses reports on selection as Atiku’s running mate

Reports however said he stormed out of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the primary after Abubakar was declared as winner of the exercise.

48 hours after the exercise, Wike posted on his official Twitter handle that he would not go back on his promise to support whoever wins the PDP primary.

He wrote: “I made a vow to the PDP that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word. We cannot abandon the @OfficialPDPNig. We will be fully supporting H.E @atiku.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now