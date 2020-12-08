‘I have no reason to reconcile with Obasanjo. He is not a progressive,’ Gani Adams replies ex-president

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Tuesday he has no reason to reconcile with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Adams, who addressed journalists at his Omole residence in Lagos, said the ex-president was not a progressive while in government and outside the corridor of power.

He also declared that his guardian angel would not forgive him if he reconciles with Obasanjo.

The ex- Nigerian leader had about a fortnight ago ruled out any form of interaction with the leader of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC).

He also dismissed reports of a feud between the duo.

Obasanjo said: “I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani Adams request to visit me.”

However, in his reaction to Obasanjo’s remarks, the OPC leader faulted the ex-president for maligning his character.

Adams said: “Well, I think Baba Obasanjo has the right to say there was no reconciliation on that day. But the only thing I don’t like in his statement was him condemning my character. I don’t know what he meant about my character but all I know is that we don’t share the same character.

“I know Obasanjo is not a progressive element whether when he was in office or outside the office. We cannot share the same character because I cannot toe the same line with someone whom we don’t share the same character.

“On whether I requested for a visit, I didn’t make such a request to visit his house. I have never requested to meet Obasanjo. The meeting that was held was at the request of Pa Ayo Adebanjo. I initially refused but because of my respect for Pa Adebanjo, I went for the meeting and we had a robust discussion. I was shocked when he (Obasanjo) issued such a statement.

“Ordinarily, I would not have reacted to the statement but ex-president Obasanjo is an international figure and for him to talk about my character in a negative way, if I do not react, it may affect my name and the only thing I have in life is my name. I do not toy with anyone that will assassinate my character.

“So, I may agree with him that we don’t share the same character as a progressive because he is not a progressive.

“Let me tell you, the issue of reconciliation has been foreclosed, I will never go to him for any reconciliation. If he had not remarked about my character, I would have honoured his invitation. His press secretary called me the next day and asked when I would be coming over to see Baba Obasanjo, I told him to forget it. If I go to him for any meeting, my guardian angel will be annoyed with me.”

