I have no interest in Ekiti 2022 guber race —Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and former Governor of Ekiti State, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (CON), has said he has no plans to run for the Ekiti State governorship election in 2022.

“I am aware of the recent development of people agitating for me to contest the governorship of Ekiti State in 2022,” he said.

“With every sense of humility and respect, I want to thank them for believing in me. However, I must state clearly that I am not interested in the running for the office of governor of Ekiti State again.

“As a leader, it was a privilege to serve Ekiti as its First Executive Governor where I did my best leaving behind verifiable legacy projects”.

The minister pointed out that he was occupied with fulfilling the requirements of his ministerial appointment.

“My interest now is to continue playing my leadership role of ensuring that our dear state is peaceful, well governed and to encourage the next generation of leaders to emerge.

“At the federal level, I am currently engaged with the responsibilities of my office as a Minister and how to ensure that the economic diversification goals of President Muhammadu Buhari for the country are achieved during this second term.

“At all times, I will be available to offer my advice, support and encouragement to all Nigerians who are serving and those who crave to serve in various capacities, especially those of Ekiti extraction,” the minister said.

