Resumption of schools under review —Ondo govt

The Chairman of Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said on Monday schools in the state would soon resume for academic activities soon.

Fatusi, who announced this during a news briefing on COVID-19, said the resumption of educational institutions in the state was under review.

He said the committee was aware that some states had released a timetable on the resumption of schools, adding that the state government would also do a comprehensive review across all sectors in the course of the week.

Fatusi said: “As we are watching what other states are doing, we are also watching the state of the epidemic in Ondo State.

“One of the fastest ways to learn is through other people’s experiences.

“It will also help us in our modeling of what is likely to happen, so you can be sure we are reviewing the guidelines regarding our education sector.

“But we can’t tell you more than this because the committee is headed by the governor.

“So there will be discussions on the latest guidelines and recommendations based on the state of the epidemic.”

The chairman also enjoined political parties and leaders to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

“This is what separates us from Lagos and Oyo. They have no elections, so we can’t copy blindly because we must take cognisance of our social context.

“We believe strongly that political parties are out for elections to provide good governance, and to ensure the health and wellbeing of the people.

“Therefore, activities that will endanger the people will not be in tandem with the fundamentals of governance and the political system,” he added.

