PDP accepts Supreme Court’s ruling on Kogi election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State said on Monday it had accepted in good faith, the decision of the Supreme Court dismissing its appeal against the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Bode Ogunmola, commended the party’s candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election, Musa Wada, and his running mate, Sam Aro, for their perseverance.

The statement read: “While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than to accept it and go ahead to appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party.”

The party also thanked its legal team and paid tribute to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say,” the statement added.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeals filed by Wada and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti, challenging Bello’s re-election for lacking in merit.

