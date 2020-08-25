Supreme Court fixes date to rule on PDP, Wada appeal against Gov Bello

The Supreme Court has fixed August 31, 2020 to deliver verdict on the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Musa Wada, against the emergence of Yahaya Bello as the Kogi State governor.

The apex court commenced hearing on the matter on Tuesday (today).

A seven-man panel of the court presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, after hearing the matter fixed Monday, August 31 for ruling.

READ ALSO: Gov Yahaya Bello consolidates as Appeal Court dismisses suits filed by APP, DPP

The opposition PDP and its candidate, Wada are insisting they won the November last year governorship election in Kogi State.

They had earlier lost the case both at the Kogi State Governorship Election Tribunal and at the Appeal Court.

Result of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had Bello, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged winner with a total vote of 406,222.

Wada came second with a total vote of 189,704.

