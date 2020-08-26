Buhari approves appointment of NAN MD, eight others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for nine agencies under the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The spokesman for the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Mr. Buki Ponle had been appointed the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The president also approved the appointment of Prof. Sunday Ododo as General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre and Mr. Francis Nwosu as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council.

The appointments, according to the statement, take effect September 1.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves re-reappointment of 12 ambassadors

“According to the approval letter, which was conveyed to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on Tuesday, Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

“Mr. Francis Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

“Others are M. Ado Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Tijjani, Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs. Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre for Black And African Arts and Civilisation.

“The appointments take effect from September 1, 2020.”

Join the conversation

Opinions