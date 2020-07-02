Buhari approves re-reappointment of 12 ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the re-appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the renewal of the ambassadors’ appointments followed the evaluation of their performance which necessitated an approval for continuation in office as ambassadors.

The ambassadors are – Uzoma Emenike (Abia), Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Muhammad Madugu (Bauchi), Baba Jidda (Borno), Uyigue Oghogho (Edo); Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti), and Deborah Iliya (Kaduna).

Others are – Mohammed Rimi (Katsina), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi), Modupe Irele (Lagos), Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun), and Goni Bura (Yobe).

He, however, added that the president would determine if the ambassadors would remain in their current postings.

President Buhari had on Wednesday forwarded the list of 41 non-career ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation.

“The President, again, congratulates the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations,” Shehu added.

