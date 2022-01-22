I have retired from partisan politics, Obasanjo reminds visiting PDP leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday reminded some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that he had retired from partisan Politics, and would never return.

Ripples Nigeria reported that some former governors and members of the PDP National Working Commitee (NWC) had a closed-door meeting with the former President at his residence in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The delegation which was led by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, included the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Sule Lamido of Jigawa State; Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River), among others.

Addressing the PDP delegation after the meeting, Obasanjo said, “I’m no longer in partisan politics and there is nothing that can bring me back. Anybody who wants my advice, I will always be there in the best interest of Nigeria.

“Whatever I do in my own life…because I became president on the platform of PDP, PDP will continue to be part of my life. Since the day I tore my PDP card, that was the day I ceased to be a member of PDP. That day I vowed not to be a member of any political party.

“I will continue to be a statesman.”

Obasanjo told Ayu that he was concerned about the problems of PDP and Nigeria, and prayed that God give him the wisdom to carry it.

Recall that Obasanjo publicly tore his PDP membership card in February 2015 after a feud with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

