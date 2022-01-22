How Tinubu caused my problem with Obasanjo —Orji Kalu

As discussions rage over the proclamation of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to vie for the Presidency in 2023, a potential rival for the post, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has clarified that his friendship with the former governor cannot be severed over politicking.

Kalu, the Senate’s Chief Whip, made this disclosure on Friday during an interview on Silverbird TV, while detailing how his friendship with Tinubu had endured despite opposition from a former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former Abia State Governor said, “So we are like a family and politics cannot separate us. In 2003 when Tinubu was seeking re-election and I saw that he was lagging behind, I assisted him and it’s part of what caused my problem with former President Obasanjo.

“So we’re a family and we cannot quarrel because of politics. He might have his idea on how to do it and I might have my own idea on how to do it.

“But all I know is that if we meet at Eagle Square, I will give a very good account of myself.”

The APC has been dealing with a glut of crucial politicians who had declared their interest in the Presidency with further reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is also interested in being the nation’s next President after the expiration of Buhari’s tenure.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Vice-President will square against Tinubu, whom many referred to as his political godfather.

