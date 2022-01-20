Tinubu apologizes for comment on PVCs

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has apologised to Nigerians for a claim he made concerning the expiration of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu had erroneously claimed, while addressing some of his supporters in Abuja on Wednesday, that the PVCs they had were expired, and should be renewed.

Tinubu had encouraged them to renew their registration ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, the claim was debunked by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which stated that PVCs don’t come with expiry dates.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Chief Technical Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyinla while debunking Tinubu’s remark urged those with PVCs not to bother about registering for another one.

He stressed in a statement that PVCs previously registered by the commission remained valid.

Meanwhile, in response to the backlash that followed his comment, Tinubu’s media team issued a statement saying the APC chieftain mistakenly used the word ‘expire’ instead of stating that PVCs may have to be updated.

The statement read, “On Tuesday night in Abuja, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu granted audience to a delegation of women from Lagos and across the country attending the All Progressives Congress Women Conference. While charging the women to check the status of their voting cards and mobilise supporters to vote, he mistakenly used the word ‘expire’ instead of stating that the cards may have to be updated.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused. Asiwaju Tinubu also stressed that he appreciates the patriotic and necessary work of INEC and its personnel in assuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians in all political parties.

“At the meeting convened at the behest of the women, Asiwaju emphasised the need for people to fully participate in elections so we strengthen our democracy. He urged them to continue to mobilise voters to update their PVCs and help thwart the prevailing voter-apathy. Women must mobilise heavily to reverse the trend, he said.

“The gap between those who registered for elections and those who usually turned up to pick their PVCs was wide, adding that such constitutes a serious challenge, which may impede the growth of our democracy.

“Asiwaju Tinubu would like to reiterate this call to women to mobilise at the grassroots levels so that elections reflect the sovereign will of all the people for a true democracy to be established. He enjoins them to review their voting details with INEC so that these details will be updated before the coming elections.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka…

