Buhari’s social investment programme a conduit pipe to steal money —Bauchi gov, Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has alleged that the Social Investment Programme as being implemented by the Federal Government was nothing but a conduit pipe used by a few privileged people to steal money.

The governor also raised the alarm over the non existence of the Social Investment Programme in his state alleging that nothing came to the state in the name of investment program in any form.

Mohammed further complained of inability of the state to get the required treatment in the distribution of Covid-19 assistance saying that he was yet to understand what was happening.

The governor made the allegations on Wednesday at the flagging off of the State Government’s Economic Empowerment Programme in Dambam local government area of the state.

Sen Mohammed stated that while the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration introduced the programme with good intentions, some critical stakeholders in the implementation process were denying the state its privilege to benefit from the initiative.

While calling on the President to set up a high powered committee for an independent investigation into the matter, Bala Mohammed argued that such people oriented programmes are public rights that should not be politicized.

Speaking on the state’s economic empowerment programme, the Governor said that each of the 20 local government areas would benefit with N75million items in an effort to create job opportunities for people from the grassroots.

Also Speaking, the former Senate Deputy Majority Leader Senator, Abdul Ahmed Ningi maintained that fair treatment of citizens will reduce security challenges in the country.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

