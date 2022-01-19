‘Your claim on PVCs incorrect,’ INEC replies Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday rejected a claim credited to the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu, who addressed the APC women leaders on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed concern about the decline in the number of eligible voters in Nigeria.

The ex-Lagos governor added that the current PVCs issued by the commission had expired.

He said: “In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors, and make sure that the new registration takes place because they may not announce it to you on time. The PVCs you have had expired. Yes!”

The Chief Technical Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Bolade Eyinla, who reacted to the APC chieftain’s remark in a statement, said the PVCs previously registered by the commission remained valid.

He urged those with PVCs not to bother about registering for another one.

Eyinla said: “This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations.”

