Politics
Court to rule on suit seeking Umahi’s removal for defecting to APC March 14
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed March 14 for ruling seeking the removal of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Umahi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC in November 2020.
The judge fixed the date after counsel in the suits adopted their briefs of final arguments on the matter.
The PDP had in an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021, urged the court to declare that by defecting from the party on which they were elected as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State to the APC, they had resigned or are deemed to have resigned from office.
Also listed as respondents in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.
READ ALSO: APC dismisses claim on Umahi planned return to PDP
However, the governor’s counsel, Chief Chukwuma-Machukwu (SAN), urged the court to decline jurisdiction and transfer the case to Ebonyi State.
He drew the court’s attention to the fact that Nigeria was a federation with 36 states including Ebonyi State.
Ume, who is a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ebonyi, stressed that since Umahi was sworn-in by the state’s Chief Judge and not by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, his removal from office can only be pursued through the State House of Assembly and the state High Court.
