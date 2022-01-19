Court to rule on suit seeking Umahi’s removal for defecting to APC March 14

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed March 14 for ruling seeking the removal of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC in November 2020.

The judge fixed the date after counsel in the suits adopted their briefs of final arguments on the matter.

The PDP had in an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/920/2021, urged the court to declare that by defecting from the party on which they were elected as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State to the APC, they had resigned or are deemed to have resigned from office.

Also listed as respondents in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC.

READ ALSO: APC dismisses claim on Umahi planned return to PDP

However, the governor’s counsel, Chief Chukwuma-Machukwu (SAN), urged the court to decline jurisdiction and transfer the case to Ebonyi State.

He drew the court’s attention to the fact that Nigeria was a federation with 36 states including Ebonyi State.

Ume, who is a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ebonyi, stressed that since Umahi was sworn-in by the state’s Chief Judge and not by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, his removal from office can only be pursued through the State House of Assembly and the state High Court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now