Yahaya Bello to declare 2023 presidential bid after APC convention

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Wednesday he would declare his 2023 presidential ambition after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for next month.

The ruling party will hold its national convention on February 26.

Bello, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Lokoja, Nigerians both at home and in Diaspora had been putting pressure on him to vie for the presidency in a bid to build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements.

He said: “We are looking forward to the convention of our great party and by the grace of God, I will declare. But we must have a platform to run on and that is the All Progressives Congress. The party has been built solidly under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni. They have done a great job, we shall conclude the rest in our convention.

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari. I will surely answer them immediately after our convention as the case may be.”

The governor expressed optimism that APC would be more virile after the national convention.

