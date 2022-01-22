JUST IN: Peter Obi, Mimiko, Lamido, others meet Obasanjo in Ogun

Four former governors and some members of the National Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The former governors are, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi; Sule Lamido of Jigawa State; Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

The National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu led the team to the Pent House residence of the former President located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the team which arrived Obasanjo’s residence at about 12:30pm also included the Deputy National Chairman of PDP (South), Taofeek Arapaja and other party officials.

More details later…

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

