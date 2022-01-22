2023: Race to ‘dethrone’ Tinubu, APC heats up, as Ayu, Saraki, five PDP govs storm Lagos

The race for elective positions ahead of the 2023 elections has commenced in earnest as the two major parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are strategizing on how to emerge victorious.

On the part of the PDP, a major coup was claimed in Lagos State with the defection of a crucial factional APC group, Lagos4Lagos led by Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor.”

The Lagos4Lagos group has been in the forefront of groups in the state which has been fighting to unseat the APC stronghold on the state, which is believed to be firmly controlled by a former governor, Ahmed Tinubu.

The reception of Jandor into the PDP held on Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos State and was graced by a handful of PDP governors and other crucial stakeholders including the new National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George.

The Governors who were present to receive Jandor and his supporters into the PDP fold were Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Nyesome Wike (Rivers).

READ ALSO: PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency

In his address, Ayu urged Nigerians not to give in to the ‘slavery’ witnessed in Lagos State after years of governance by the APC while mocking the ‘change’ mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Are you enjoying the change? How much is a bag of rice? They deceived Nigerians. We declare no more slavery in Lagos. By this time next year, we will celebrate a PDP Governor in Lagos State,” he said.

Governor Makinde expressed his pleasure at welcoming the APC Lagos4Lagos movement into the fold, as they aimed “to reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos State.”

“Today, we held a Lagos PDP unity rally. We also officially welcomed the Lagos4Lagos movement led by Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) from APC to our great party, the PDP. Working together, we will reclaim Lagos for the people of Lagos State,” he noted.

Ikpeazu, on his part, pointed out the crucial role to be played by Jandor as the “bridge between the young and the old in Lagos politics and he should be given full support by all so that there can be unity.”

He said, “On behalf of my brother governors, we officially join the Lagos PDP family, to welcome new strategic members of our party.

“You are very important and strategic. PDP is the only democratic party in Nigeria,” he said.

Ikpeazu urged members of the PDP family in the state to give Adediran maximum support and cooperation for the defector to contribute his quota to the growth of the party.

“Jandor is the bridge between the young and the old in Lagos politics and he should be given full support by all so that there can be unity.”

In his speech, Jandor pledged to work towards ensuring that the PDP “take over Lagos” during the 2023 elections.

“We have declared for the PDP, we are going to win for the party. We are here (PDP) to add value, we are here to be part of the big family and together we will take over Lagos,” Jandor said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now