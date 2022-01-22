Politics
Again, Buhari assures Nigerians his govt will crush terrorists, bandits
President Muhammadu Buhari, has once again, reassured Nigerians of the resolve of his government to eliminate and crush terrorists, bandits and other criminals operating in different parts of the country before the expiration of his administration.
Buhari, who gave the assurance on Friday at a State Banquet organized in his honour by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the end of the President’s two-day official visit to Kaduna State, said the deadly and worrisome activities of bandits in the state and other parts of the country would soon be a thing of the past.
‘‘I wish to assure the people and government of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general that the Federal Government is doing its utmost to contain and crush the terrorists menacing our citizens and their property in parts of the country.
READ ALSO: PDP charges security agents to question APC leaders over insecurity
“On behalf of the Federal Government, I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to the demands of development and its prompt response to the security challenges in the state.
‘‘The relationship between our tiers of government represents an instance of successful collaboration between the national and State governments for progress, peace and prosperity.
“I urge Malam Nasir El-Rufai to push on and not relent in his efforts to accelerate change and progress in Kaduna State,” the President said.
