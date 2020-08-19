I wish to celebrate 100 years and more —Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said he wishes to celebrate a century and beyond.

The octogenarian said this at the first anniversary of the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Sabur Bakare, Jamolu II as a monarch on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo, while speaking at the interdenominational service held to celebrate the anniversary, said he wished to be present at the 20th anniversary of the monarch.

He said, “I will be here to celebrate your 20 years anniversary with you whether I am invited or not.

Read also: If the youth don’t ‘squeeze’ older generation out of power, they may never leave —Obasanjo

“By the time I also partake in celebrating your 20th anniversary with you, if God wishes, He can call me to come and meet Him in heaven because I know by that time, I will be above 100 or more .”

Meanwhile, he urged the traditional ruller to promote unity.

“There are times that Kabiyesi don’t listen to words and there are times he does listen to words. If we are united, there is nothing we can’t do in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole,” Obasanjo added.

Among other dignitaries that graced the occasion was the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, who noted that in the last one year the monarch has been engaging stakeholders for promotion of peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions