IBB, others must be punished over June 12 —Ex-Kaduna Gov, Musa

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the annulment of June 12,1993 presidential election.

The ex-Governor made the call on Friday June, 12, 2020 at the commemoration of democracy day in Kaduna.

He said former head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired) and others responsible for the Annulment should be punished.

“The president should complete the task he started by investigating the situation that led to the annulment of June 12, those responsible for the annulment and punish them effectively, so it will not happen again.

“If president Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do the same thing like Babangida who annulled June 12 and got away with it; up till now. We must make sure that does not happen again,” he said.

He also blamed the challenges Nigeria was currently facing on those who annulled the election that was considered the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history.

