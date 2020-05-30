Latest Metro

Immediate past NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru is dead

May 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The immediate past General Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru is dead.

The news of his death was announced on the verified Twitter account of the current NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari.

Kyari said he died last night (Friday) but did not state the cause of his death and where he died.

He simply wrote on, saying, @MKKyari: “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

