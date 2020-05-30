Rohr ‘very optimistic’ Eagles’ll go to next AFCON, World Cup

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr says he is optimistic that the team will make it to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 66-year-old had just agreed with the Nigeria football Federation (NFF) to continue as coach of the national team for two more years.

Reaching the World Cup finals in Qatar and winning the gold medal at the Nation’s Cup in Cameroon are the mandate handed to Rohr by the football house.

In an Instagram Live chat with Journalist, Collin Udoh, Rohr said he was not afraid of the mandate, adding that he has achieved his objectives with the team before and can do so again.

“When I arrived in 2016, I was saddled with the task of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 AFCON, which we did, so, I’m not afraid now, as I’m very optimistic we will go to the next AFCON and the World Cup in Qatar,” said Rohr

Read Also: The secret to my long stay as Eagles coach — Rohr

The Franco-German gaffer has won 29 games, drawn 11 and lost 9 in total since his arrival in 2016.

He led the Eagles to the World Cup in Russia, where they crashed out at the group stage following a defeat to Argentina in their final group fixture.

In the interview, Rohr recalled that “Before the 2018 World Cup, the NFF president (Amaju Pinnick) said we have to win the World Cup.

“It’s easy to speak. We love him, he’s very ambitious, we are all ambitious as well, but we have to be realistic as well and have to be in great humility. That has always been my philosophy.

“We are No. 3 in Africa and No. 40 in the world now. There’s progress with the young team, so of course when you win bronze, you want to do better. It’s good to have ambition but you can lose games.”

The Super Eagles finished third place at the last edition of the AFCON in Egypt, and are currently top of the qualifying group for the next edition.

Join the conversation

Opinions