Rohr signs new Super Eagles deal, to target W’Cup ticket and AFCON gold

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has signed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to continue as manager of the team.

The 66-year-old, who has been with the team since 2016, will continue for another two years as he targets qualifying Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

This was announced by the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m happy to announce that the @thenff and Coach Gernot Rohr have concluded all contractual discussions and he will stay on as Coach of the Super Eagles,” Pinnick wrote

“We have always had confidence in his abilities and we are confident that the national team can only go higher from here.”

The Ministry of Sports had last week stated that the national team deserves a world-class coach, and would want the NFF to get Rohr or any other coach in that category on board.

“We can now focus on qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Nations Cup,” Pinnick continued.

“In truth, these are sacrosanct and Coach Rohr is aware of these conditions. Like the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has rightly noted; we are uncompromising in these goals.

“The board of the Federation & I are totally in agreement with the minister on the goals for the team and it is unwavering.”

Rohr led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup where they exited in the group stage, and took them to finish third place at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Since the Franco-German manager took over as head coach in 2016, he has won 29 games, drawn 11 and lost 9 in total.

