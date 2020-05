J. Martins wades into face-off between Cynthia Morgan & ex-manager, Jude Okoye

Nigerian singer, J.Martins, has waded into the lingering face-off between Jude Okoye, (the elder brother of warring siblings, Peter and Paul of the defunct group, P-Square) and his former artiste, Cynthia Morgan.

J.Martins who took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to react to the ongoing contract controversy between Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye, the CEO of her former record label Northside Records, said he (Jude) did all he could to help Cynthia Morgan’s music career.

The singer who preached for peace to reign among all the parties involved in the controversy noted that Jude is a big brother in the industry asking him (Jude) to forgive the parties involved in the controversy and let the issue be laid to a natural rest.

He wrote thus in detail on Instagram; “I made a promise to myself that i will never discuss anything that has to do with my brothers the Okoye’s family or (Psquare) on social media platforms not minding pressures from left right and centre. Jude has always been the elder brother to all of us while he was the manager as well too. Our relationship as young hustlers/ brothers as at when i joined them started more than a decade and half about 16-years or more, from Ilupeju together then to Omole phase 1 and building the PSquare studio in Omole house then and the rest is history, so when i say that to you all that before you talk or bash someone by jumping into conclusions, always make sure that you do your due diligence and have your facts right.

“Well I’m not here to discuss Peter & Paul because this two are kind-hearted & lovely beautiful personalities in their own ways nor the reason for the separation of the group (P-Square) because that’s a family matter and just like all of us come from our different families and we all have our own issues, none of you will bring the issues in your family to the public for sentiments or public pity expect maybe you don’t have respect for your family.

“First of all I will like to say A Very Big Thank You to Jude for speaking up & please do this more often big bro meanwhile I’m here to say that on the contract issues with Cynthia Morgan & May D, all this happened right in front of all of us. Yes nobody knows it all and just like the saying goes “anybody can make mistakes” & nobody is perfect. On Jude’s position I Stand.

“Jude did the very best he knew to help each of their music careers and support them but i guess that lessons have been learned. I will like to please ask Jude my elder brother to forgive and let this whole issue be laid to rest, while i’m trusting God and looking forward to seeing my two twin brothers Peter & Paul (P-Square) MAKE A COMEBACK in our very EYES while we’re all still Alive. To Cynthia Morgan (Da German Juice Queen) I pray you make a great comeback & to May D please make a great comeback too,” J Martins concluded

Jude Okoye had revealed on Sunday during an Instagram Live chat with blogger, Tunde Ednut, that he took over the VEVO account of Cynthia Morgan alone to recover over N40m invested in her career, while he was still managing her, after the she claimed that her career slipped when she lost her stage name, Instagram account, royalty and VEVO account due to the contract she signed with him (Jude).

He explained that Morgan, who has been free since 2017, changed her name to ‘Madrina’ while still signed to his record label but denied taking over her Instagram and Twitter account as claimed by the musician.

